Jamaica to host World Travel Awards Caribbean & the Americas 2022

Jamaica will be the host destination for the prestigious World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America 2022 slated for August 31.

The leading travel industry leaders and decision-makers from the Caribbean and Americas region will be attending the red-carpet gala reception to be held at Sandals Montego Bay, where the best in the region will be celebrated.

“We are proud and honored that Jamaica will be hosting the World Travel Awards again this year for the eighth time and, notably, during the year of Jamaica's 60th Anniversary of Independence,” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism.

“This is a significant occasion for our destination as we will be welcoming some of the region's finest minds in travel and tourism. The Caribbean has been dominant in the global tourism recovery, and the leaders will be acknowledged at these illustrious awards. Jamaica is a fitting backdrop and testament to our leadership position in the industry and appeal as a destination of choice for group business travel and prestigious events such as this.”

Jamaica has earned numerous recognitions from the World Travel Awards over the years, including Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board for 13 consecutive years and Caribbean's Leading Destination for 15 consecutive years.

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is the ultimate travel and tourist industry accolade. Voted by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner's demonstrated commitment to excellence.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The brand is recognized globally as the hallmark of quality in those industries.

