J'cans free to support parties regardless of skin colour, says PNP leader

People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding says Jamaicans are free to support the party of their choice regardless of skin colour, appearing to pour cold water on recent controversial comments by his spokesman on agriculture, Lothan Cousins.

Cousins, while addressing PNP supporters at the St Andrew South Eastern constituency conference two Sundays ago, suggested that black Jamaicans should not support the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) because of its policies.

“A friend of mine once said the only person who is a Labourite, who is a black Labourite, must be a confused PNP,” Cousins said. "And I support that! Because I can't see how poor black people can support a party like the Jamaica Labour Party. That is not the party for us.”

But on Sunday, the PNP leader sought to distance his party from the comments which have been strongly condemned by the sections of the public.

He did not name Cousins.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"Our party believes and asserts that all Jamaicans are free to support the party of their choice, regardless of skin colour," said Golding, while speaking at the St Andrew South Western constituency conference.

He said the PNP is a democratic and open organisation which affords discussion and description of the realities of class, race and inequality in various ways by members even in terms that some may find objectionable.

The Opposition leader said, “visceral discomfort” can arise in some quarters when attention is drawn to these issues but it remains the PNP's mission and purpose to address these matters, and to set them right, by creating a more just and equitable Jamaica for all Jamaicans.

Golding said that the Holness administration has failed to bat for disadvantaged Jamaicans to make their lives more bearable and their prospects in life brighter.

He said that the next PNP government will govern in the interests of all Jamaicans, while “unapologetically” placing emphasis on those who have been “excluded and denied opportunities for their advancement”.

According to Golding, the PNP has always been an alliance of the progressive elements of all classes.

“By progressive elements, I am referring to those who use their positions of privilege to improve the condition of the masses, rather than to maintain the status quo," adding that: "for the record, our party enjoys, and welcomes, support from enlightened private sector interests."

Cousins had also argued that the private sector has repeatedly shown a preference for the JLP and its policies which, he believes, favour the group.

He said that Jamaica Broilers' recent J$12.50 a kilo reduction in the price of chicken was “another three card trick” to “prop up the Government”.

In his speech, the PNP leader commended Jamaica Broilers' “gesture” while calling on “all” suppliers of basic needs of the population to follow that example.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.