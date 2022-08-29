No plan to displace school bursars, says Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education says there are no plans to displace bursars from the school system.

It says the move to remove the salary payment responsibility from bursars will not affect the other duties which they currently have in schools.

The education ministry plans to implement a new automated system whereby all teachers will be paid by the central government.

Currently, some educators receive their salaries through bursars.

Over the years, some teachers at these institutions have complained about late or missed salary payments.

The education ministry says the new system is intended to enhance the efficiency in preparing salaries of teachers who are normally paid through the schools.

A pilot of the planned removal of the salary payment responsibilities to the central ministry's operations was tested in two schools earlier this year and is being assessed in others.

