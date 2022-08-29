State minister commends 2022 Chevening Scholars

Jamaica’s 2022 Chevening Scholarship awardees have been commended by state minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Leslie Campbell.

Campbell also thanked the British Government for their partnership in building Jamaica’s human capacity and supporting the country’s developmental goals.

Sixteen people have been awarded Scholarships to pursue post-graduate degrees in the United Kingdom.

PRIVILEGED CADRE

Speaking at a recent send-off reception at the St. Andrew residence of the British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Campbell congratulated the recipients on their achievements.

“This award is not only a recognition of your hard work and potential, but also the manifestation of your potential to become leaders in an ever-changing world,” he said.

The state minister urged the awardees to continue representing Jamaica with pride and distinction, while noting that they have now joined a privileged cadre of over 280 Jamaican trailblazers who are recipients of the award.

“I urge you to make the most of this opportunity, and look forward to your return to Jamaica so that, together, we can further build our nation. With your contribution, Jamaica will thrive and prosper,” he said.

He said the awards are one aspect of the vibrant partnership that “has nurtured over many years of diplomatic engagement”.

“As we reflect on the 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, we can be proud of the many efforts made to promote security, economic growth and social development, even amidst the uncertainties and unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Campbell added.

Founded in 1984, Chevening is the United Kingdom government’s global scholarship programme aimed at developing global leaders by providing opportunities for post-graduate studies in the UK.

