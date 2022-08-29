Teen girl charged for fatal stabbing of Manchester man

A 16-year-old girl has been charged for the stabbing death of a man said to be her boyfriend in Manchester.

She's awaiting a date to appear in court.

The police report that about 6:45 on Saturday evening the teen and the now deceased, 20-year-old Chadane Harriott, were involved in a dispute.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship.

During the dispute, the teen allegedly used a knife to inflict a wound to Harriott's neck.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say the teen was held by residents and was handed over to investigators.

She was subsequently charged.

Homicides in Manchester have increased by 105.9 per cent up to August 22.

A total of 17 people were murdered during the corresponding period last year.

The figure is 18 more when compared to 35 murders for 2022.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.