Western Westmoreland students get $30 million boost

WESTERN BUREAU:

Some 10,000 students from the Westmoreland Western constituency are slated to benefit from a $3- million investment in their education through an ongoing initiative spearheaded by People’s National Party (PNP) chairman Ian Hayles.

The package, which will initially benefit students heading back to school on September 5 for the start of the new school year, will cover back-to-school medicals, bags, books, and other supplies, which will hopefully lift some of the traditional back-to-school burden off parents.

According to Hayles, 15 schools will benefit from the ongoing back-to-school treat, is being supported by the PNP’s five sitting councillors in the constituency, all of whom will be seeking re-election when the next local government elections are called.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

The latest event took place last Friday when approximately 400 students in from the Little London division were fêted and provided with free medical examinations, including their school supplies valued at a little over $2 million.

“This year is rough, so we are going to ensure that every youngster from grade one and upwards receives a school bag with books, pens and pencils to go back to school,” said Hayles. “We also have a doctor on location for the medicals because we know that it cost you $4,000 to get the kids’ medical certificate to go back to school. That you are going to get, and you don’t have to pay.”

Having taken over the chairmanship of the constituency from Dr Wykeham McNeill, the former member of parliament for the constituency, Hayles is promising that high-quality representation will be on offer.

“It is a new day in Western Westmoreland, we are going through the constituency, we going to reconnect with you, and we are going to ensure that we create some social intervention and make sure we can redeem the constituency,” Hayles told attendees at the treat.

Ian Myles, councillor for the Little London division, encouraged both students and their parents to brace for what could be a challenging start to the new school year.

“I know it might be confusing when you get back to school because a lot of teachers are migrating. You might not have a teacher, but I am going to impress upon you the need for you to take your education into your own hands and take it seriously,” Myles, who is also a senior teacher at Little London High School, said.

“You can’t depend on teachers alone to teach you, so parents, your job will be more difficult this year because of what is happening in the education system,” added Myles.

Myles also urged parents to encourage their children to exercise good discipline when they get back into the school environment because that is key to becoming better citizens and creating a better society.