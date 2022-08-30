Adam Stewart, Professor Orlando Patterson to receive UWI honorary degrees

Businessman Adam Stewart and Professor Orlando Patterson are among 16 persons who will be awarded honorary degrees during this year's graduation ceremonies across the five campuses of The University of the West Indies (UWI).

In making the disclosure in a media release this afternoon, the UWI also announced it will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart will be honoured by the Mona campus for entrepreneurship and philanthropy, while Patterson will be recognised for his work as a historical and cultural sociologist.

Meanwhile two other persons will be conferred with honorary doctorates by the Mona campus: Dr. Rosemary Moodie for paediatric medicine and philanthropy, and Diane Jaffee of the USA for her work in finance.

The UWI's 2022 graduation ceremonies take place between October 8 and November 5.

This year's honorary graduands join the ranks of a list of almost 500 persons who have been awarded since 1985.

