Calls reignited for Hopewell fire station

Calls for a fire station to be established in Hopewell, Hanover, are again ringing out following a recent home fire in which a retired assistant superintendent of police perished.

Eighty-nine-year-old Elana Nisbett, who lived alone, perished in the blaze that destroyed her house two weeks ago.

Residents believe that a fire station in Hopewell, a growing coastal township in the western parish, would have allowed for a faster emergency response to put out the blaze and possibly save Nisbett’s life.

The nearest fire station to Hopewell is located 15 miles away in the parish capital, Lucea.

Some four decades ago, lands were reserved for the construction of a fire station in the Orchard Housing Scheme, one of the more densely populated areas in Hopewell, but the property remains vacant.

Hanover Eastern Member of Parliament Dave Brown told The Gleaner that he is concerned about the absence of both a fire station and a police station in Hopewell. He believes these are critical to boosting safety and security in the town.

“Something needs to be done. For some time now, there has been pondering regarding the use of the property there, or what will be done with it, but I am going to speak with the president of the Orchard Citizens’ Association once again,” he said.

Brown stressed that Hopewell has outgrown its resources and was badly in need of additional investment.

Derrick Wright, president of the Hopewell Citizens’ Association, also joined the call for a fire station, noting that it was promised since 1982 when the Orchard Housing Scheme was developed.

“In the case of Mrs Nisbett, it took some time for the fire brigade to reach the Hopewell community, where her house was on fire ... . I was there and it is the length of time they took why her house was completely destroyed and she lost her life,” said Wright.

“Hopewell is the fastest growing community in all of western Jamaica in general – and Hanover, in particular – and we need more facilities like the fire station,” he added.

Councillor Andria Dehaney-Grant, who represents the Sandy Bay Division, the community adjoining Hopewell, also said a fire station is badly needed in that section of the parish.

“I am going to do some investigations to see where we are and what we need to do to get some activity in that area,” said Dehaney-Grant.

