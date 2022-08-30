Cane cutter charged with murder of common-law wife in St Catherine

Cane cutter Sherwayne 'Billy' Collins has been charged with the stabbing-murder of his common-law wife in St Catherine on August 21.

He was charged on Monday by the St Catherine police.

The deceased is 24-year-old hairdresser Aliesha Patience of Lluidas Vale in St Catherine.

It's alleged that about 6:30 p.m., on August 21, the two had a disagreement, which escalated.

During the dispute, the woman was stabbed in the neck.

She later succumbed to injuries.

Collins reportedly ran from the scene but was later turned over to the Shady Grove police.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and upon completion of his file he was formally charged.

- Rasbert Turner

