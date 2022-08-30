Falmouth’s artisan village in limbo

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE $700-MILLION Falmouth Artisan Village, which had its groundbreaking back in 2008 and should have been opened in 2011 to coincide with the arrival of the first cruise ship at the newly built Falmouth Pier in Falmouth, is still not officially open.

Last year, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the artisan village, which is located on four acres of land at the old Hampden Wharf building in the historic capital, was on track to be officially opened when the tourism sector reopened following the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a visit to the facility last year, Dr Carey Wallace, executive director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), said the facility, which is expected to house some 42 artisans, was integral to the attraction package for cruise ship passengers visiting Falmouth.

“It will change the way in which merchandising and presentation of our indigenous art is done. Our Jamaican artisans will have an opportunity to produce in ideal conditions and get greater value for their outputs,” Wallace said.

He also noted that the artisans in the village will be trained to meet the demands of an entity that is tourism-friendly, with the capacity to satisfy the needs of visitors.

“Visitors will be able to visit the shops and request a design of an item for souvenir and have it ready when they return from other excursions,” said Wallace.

However, with the cruise shipping sector back up and running since November last year, and the artisan village still not opened, many of the artisans, who are anxiously awaiting the opening of the facility, are both angry and frustrated as their businesses remain in limbo.

“I am so disappointed with the whole situation,” a vendor, who asked not to be identified, told The Gleaner. “When we were on the streets, we all felt that it would be better if we had a secure location to operate from, so we naturally welcomed the plan for the artisan village. However, it is frustrating to see the building there and no business taking place.”

In November 2021, the artisan village was opened for a test run to accommodate passengers from the Emerald Princess, which was the first cruise ship to dock at the Falmouth pier since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 10 artisans were invited into the facility to showcase their goods to the visitors. That experiment did not go well, as only a small number of visitors ventured into the village; and while they showed interest in some of the items on display, not many items were sold.

“Only four visitors came to the stalls, and they bought nothing,” said Lorna Williams, who is renowned for her basket making. “The marketing was very poor.”

“Going forward, I will be very cautious how I spend my money to prepare baskets. I will need assurances that visitors will come to the village,” added Williams.

Efforts to get an update from the TEF about the plans for the immediate future of the village were unsuccessful as Wallace, who is to be the official authorised to speak on such matters, could not be reached.

