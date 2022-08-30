Few concerns linger, but St Ann embraces Priory Beach plans

A multimillion-dollar development plan for Priory Beach in St Ann is currently being finalised with the holding of a second town hall meeting on Sunday to discuss the way forward. Work is set to begin at the site, also known as Fantasy Beach, in...

A multimillion-dollar development plan for Priory Beach in St Ann is currently being finalised with the holding of a second town hall meeting on Sunday to discuss the way forward.

Work is set to begin at the site, also known as Fantasy Beach, in January 2024 and is set to be wrapped up a year later.

Yahso Architect, whose principal is Andre Waugh, is the victorious bidder to execute the project, which is being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who spoke at the meeting, said the development is similar to what has taken place at Harmony Park in Montego Bay and reiterated Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ commitment that access will be free to the public.

Despite wholeheartedly welcoming the news of the proposed development, residents still harbour some anxiety.

Ivan Ashley said his concern was whether the property would eventually be taken over by a private entity, similar to Puerto Seco, and limit access to Jamaicans.

“What has caused me to be concerned is what has happened at Discovery Bay,” Ashley said. “We used to have buses coming from Kingston regularly, when you pass out there you can’t count Coaster [buses] and all of that has been defeated by one man taking the charge of the entire property. So how am I to know that the same thing won’t happen here?”

Bartlett reiterated that the policy is that the public will have free access to beaches developed by the Government under the beach upgrade project.

Andrew Dickenson, a resident and businessman, said there was a “serious problem” in relation to garbage in two nearby drains, which provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes. He questioned whether this would be addressed as part of the project.

“Something will be done. The drain is a significant issue and we’re not ignoring it,” Waugh, the contractor, assured him.

St Ann North Eastern Member of Parliament Marsha Smith welcomed the planned development.

“Public beaches are special assets to any community. When you have a public beach which allows all the persons to go without charge, it’s a very special thing,” she noted.

St Ann’s Bay Mayor Sydney Stewart cleared up queries surrounding the ownership of the land of which the beach is a part.

Stewart said the land, which is part of the Seville property, is owned by the commissioner of lands and is under the control of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, while the beach itself, along with others in the parish, is under the direct control of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, which will operate the upgraded facility.

