Gas station attendant shot dead in Portmore

A female pump attendant was shot dead at the Petcom gas station near the intersection of Passage Fort Drive and Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine on Tuesday afternoon.

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, said there were no further details.

The woman was reportedly attacked by men riding a motorcycle.

