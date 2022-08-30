Glendevon bids farewell to beloved Pastor RT Powell

WESTERN BUREAU:

Sunday’s service at the Glendevon New Testament Church of God in Montego Bay, St James, was quite an emotional affair, as the congregation said farewell to their beloved long-serving pastor, Reverend Ralstan ‘RT’ Powell, who has been transferred to the Ocho Rios New Testament Church of God, effective September 1.

Powell, who served the Glendevon church for 10 years and was district supervisor for several other churches in St James, was widely seen as a respected voice of reason in the community, which carries a tough reputation for rampaging gangland violence and other social ills.

The service on Sunday was like a grand sending-off ceremony, as the songs, prayers, Bible lessons, and even Powell’s final sermon were all tailored around the Apostle Paul, whose trials and tribulation in spreading the gospel is widely documented in the Bible, culminating in 2 Timothy 4, 4-7, where he declared, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

In his sermon, which was somewhat autobiographical in nature, Powell juxtaposed his tenure in Glendevon with that of Paul, who endured many challenges, including being shipwrecked while he was being transported via the sea to Rome, where he was slated to be judged by Roman leader Caesar for his defiant defence of his Christian principles.

“I have faced many challenges here in Glendevon, but I did not run away. I trusted God to guide my every step,” said Powell, in defence of his own principled approach to his pastoral duties, which at times put him at odds with some members. “I am not saying that I won the fight, but I kept the faith.”

While some members of the congregation were seen wiping tears from their eyes as the reality of his departure sank in, Powell declared that he was neither happy nor sad that he was leaving. He stated that he gave his all to Glendevon, and while not declaring ‘mission accomplished’, like Paul, he said, “I have fought a good fight and I have finished my course.”

Showered with ‘love gifts’

For the members of the church who were present when Powell took over the leadership, it was a time of reflection for them. They spoke glowingly of the indelible mark which he made in improving the church’s general infrastructure, while heralding the new digital era which sees technology being used to spread the gospel through the various social media platforms.

As a show of their appreciation to Powell, after he conducted holy communion at the church for the last time, members of the congregation showered him with ‘love gifts’. He was also presented with a beautiful citation, which catalogues his contribution to the church and the wider Glendevon community.

“I am really going to miss Pastor Powell. He is a principled, down-to-earth man who has made his mark here in Glendevon. He is full of knowledge and understanding, and his fatherly approach to doing things will be missed,” said businesswoman Novlette Boswell, who said she was drawn to the church after she became an admirer of Powell’s practical approach to Christianity.

Come next Sunday, Powell’s position in the church will be taken by Reverend James Lewis, who will become the new leader of the flock at Glendevon, having been transferred from his former church in Westmoreland.