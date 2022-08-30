Immigration Corner | To view an immigration status when proof is required

Dear Mr Bassie,

I understand that persons can view an immigration status if they require proof of it. If this is true, please explain how this is possible.

LJ

Dear LJ,

Persons can view and prove their immigration status. If persons have been told that they can view their immigration status online, they can use this service to get a ‘share code’ to prove their status to others, for example, to employers.

They can use this to update personal details in their UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account, for example, their passport numbers or email addresses. They can also use it to check what rights they have in the UK. For example, the right to work, rent, or claim benefits.

WHO CAN USE THIS SERVICE?

Persons can use this service if they have settled or pre-settled status. They can also use it if they have applied for a visa and used the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ app to scan their identity document on their phone.

Please be aware that persons cannot use this service if they have a vignette in their passport or a biometric residence permit to prove their immigration status.

It should be noted that there are different services that should be used for persons to prove their right to work to an employer and to prove their right to rent to a landlord.

TO VIEW OR PROVE IMMIGRATION STATUS

Persons will need the details of the identity document that they had used when they applied. That is their passport, national identity card, or biometric residence card or permit. They will also need their date of birth and access to the mobile number or email address they used when they applied. Please note that they will be sent a code for logging in.

Before starting, persons should contact UKVI if they cannot get into their UK Visas and Immigration account.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com