Jamaica and T&T sign trade complaints agreement

Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have signed an agreement aimed at providing companies with a transparent and predictable means of addressing export challenges between both countries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a Trade Complaints Mechanism was signed yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago.

"We have been working for some time to address non-tariff barriers and this mechanism concretises our commitment. We look forward to working [with] private sector organisations to sensitise individuals and companies about the new and improved processes to address concerns," Johnson Smith stated on Twitter.

Johnson Smith said the bilateral agreement will complement CARICOM Single Market and Economy arrangements.

She added that it also preserves all legal rights and treaty institutions, including the Council for Trade and Economic Development, and will help companies navigate pathways as the Jamaican and Trinidadian governments seek to facilitate trade.

There have been complaints over the years from Jamaican companies regarding trade barriers by the government of the twin-island republic as well as about the actions of Trinidadian companies.

In 2016, Trinidadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made an official visit to Jamaica to avert what he then called a "trade war", which was being fuelled by the constant complaints by Jamaican businesses about alleged unfair trade practices by their Trinidadian counterparts.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Andrew Holness also held bilateral discussions with Rowley and members of his cabinet yesterday, following the signing of the MOU.

Holness and a delegation are in Trinidad to participate in that country's 60th Independence celebrations.

