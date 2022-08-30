Manchester teacher charged with rape of 11-y-o girl

A 29-year-old teacher from Manchester has been charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl from the parish.

Miguel 'Spoon' Griffiths of Knockpatrick district was charged by detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

He has also been charged with grievous sexual assault and obscene publication following incidents that allegedly occurred between December 2021 and June 2022.

The police say Griffiths reportedly sent photographs and videos of his genital to the child.

He allegedly later met with the girl in Newport District, Manchester, where he sexually assaulted and raped her.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Griffiths was pointed out to the police and subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.