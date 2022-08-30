Samuda proposes JLP versus PNP plastic collection competition

Minister with responsibility for the environment, Matthew Samuda, is proposing a plastic collection competition between the country's two main political parties.

Samuda, who made the proposal on Tuesday, during a Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation plastic forum in St Andrew, said once parliament legislates the deposit refund scheme, the competition can get underway between the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the opposition People's National Party (PNP).

Under the scheme, a deposit fee will be charged at the point of purchase, and refunded to the purchaser when the bottle is returned via a specifically designed system.

“JLP versus PNP plastic collection. There is nothing more competitive than politics anywhere in the world. I propose that as a mechanism to help collect the significant plastic waste in the environment, that we mobilise the political base of both parties and we compete to see who can collect the most,” said Samuda.

He said by itself, the International Coastal Clean-up Day is a good initiative, but must be expanded to improve the island's environment.

Samuda said that the competition would demonstrate political maturity and that the political doctrine around environmental protection and management is moving from infancy to maturity.

“That, I believe, will send the right signal,” he said.

-Kimone Francis

