Sha'Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah at Swiss meet

Double sprint Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was defeated by American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100m at the Spitzen Leichathletik meet in Lucerne, Switzerland today.

Richardson won in 11.29 seconds, her first race since failing to make the World Athletics Championship team at the US Trials in June.

Jamaica's Thompson-Herah was second in 11.30s while American Celera Barnes was third in 11.40s.

