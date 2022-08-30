St James police seize illegal firearm

The police in St. James seized an illegal firearm during an operation on the Ramble Hill main road, in the parish, early Tuesday morning.

The Montego Bay Police say about 1:58 a.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw two men on a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was signalled to stop.

However, he allegedly disobeyed the instructions of the police and drove in a different direction.

The police say during the men's escape, a Browning pistol fell from one of them and was retrieved by the police team.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.