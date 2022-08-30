Teen charged following carjacking incident in Manchester

A Manchester teenager has been charged with kidnapping and several gun-related crimes following an incident in the parish last month.

He is 18-year-old Dejaune Hamilton, otherwise called 'Digi', of New Hall District, Manchester.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says he was charged on Sunday with kidnapping, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police say about 5:30 p.m. on July 25, a woman was driving home from work when Hamilton and another man, Jermaine Robinson, otherwise called 'Chubby', drove into the back of her vehicle, along New Green Road in Mandeville.

They reportedly demanded that she exit the vehicle.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The CCU says one of the men then brandished a handgun and ordered the woman back inside the vehicle and she complied.

The men were afterwards intercepted by the police, whom they engaged in a gun battle, during which Robinson was shot dead.

Hamilton turned himself in with his lawyer and was pointed out during an identification parade.

The woman was not hurt.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.