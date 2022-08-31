11-year-old Clarendon boy dies after being electrocuted

An 11-year-old boy has died after he was reportedly electrocuted in Alston district in Clarendon on Monday.

He has been identified as Ricardo Richards.

Reports from the Spalding Police are that about 2:30 p.m., the boy was among family members cleaning a trench that overflowed when he became entangled with electrical wires and was electrocuted.

He was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

Investigations into the child's death are ongoing.

