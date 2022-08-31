16-y-o boy charged for burglary in St Thomas

A 16-year-old boy in St. Thomas has been charged with several offences following a burglary in Golden Grove Meadows, in the parish, on Sunday.

The police say about 12:30 a.m., a woman woke up to a broken window at the back of her house.

It was later discovered that her iPhone and $20,000 were missing.

The police were summoned and the cellular phone tracked, and discovered in the teen's possession.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with burglary and larceny as well as receiving stolen property.

