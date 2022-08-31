$31 million upgrade for Gully Bridge in Logwood, Westmoreland

The Government is to spend $31 million on the installation of a new structure to replace the outdated Gully Bridge in the community of Logwood, Westmoreland.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Works, Everald Warmington, during a tour of several roads in the parish today.

Warmington stated that the area is flooded during periods of heavy downpours, which has been a longstanding issue for residents.

He said the improvement works will address the issue.

Warmington informed that a scope of works for the bridge was developed by the National Works Agency and the matter was subsequently put to tender.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said the next step is to embark on the procurement process.

He did not give a timeline for the project.

He praised central Westmoreland Member of Parliament George Wright for what he called his strong advocacy for infrastructure upgrades in the constituency and bashed critics.

According to him, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party has done more for roads in Westmoreland than the Opposition People's National Party.

Wright thanked Warmington for his responsiveness in addressing infrastructure needs in his constituency.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.