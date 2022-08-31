Agencies work to restore order at Blue Lagoon

BLUE LAGOON, Portland:

A demolition exercise which started two days ago at the Blue Lagoon Attractions in Portland was completed Tuesday, as several state-run agencies and environmental groups worked to restore order and structure to the formerly pristine nature facilities.

The lure of the Blue Lagoon, one of the many beauty spots in the northeastern parish with its glittering blue waters and lush vegetation, had been marred by reports of it being a site for drug peddling, prostitution, and other forms of illicit activities.

In recent times, a boat, which ran adrift, was found to contain a substantial amount of ganja, which was seized by the police. No arrest was made following that drug seizure.

The situation, which had reportedly worsened, prompted one regulatory body, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), to intervene to curb what was described as high levels of lawlessness taking place at the tourist attraction. The activities were reportedly being fuelled by alleged gang members and a so-called don in the community of Winnifred.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The decision to close the facility follows an incident which took place almost three weeks ago. It involved a visitor, a member of an international movie company which was then filming in Jamaica, who was almost run over by a boatman, while he was reportedly swimming in the lagoon.

Chairman of the Jamaica National Heritage Trust, Orville Hill, said steps will be now taken for the new measures to ensure a speedy reopening of the Blue Lagoon attraction.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force were involved in the exercise at the Blue Lagoon.