Caribbean American legislators join calls for better tracking of gun sales

NEW YORK, CMC – Three Caribbean American legislators have joined New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, and other elected leaders in calling on three of the world's largest credit card companies, to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores.

New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie, whose grandmother hailed from Jamaica; New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants; and Queen Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr., whose father is Jamaica-born, said they wholeheartedly support the initiative.

Williams said credit card companies already use merchant category codes for retailers from utilities to transportation to clothing, stating that it's time they are also used to specifically mark gun stores.

“Every illegal gun was legal at some point, and the usage of these codes would be instrumental in monitoring and tracking those legal gun sales as well as future gun trafficking,” Williams stated.

Myrie said gun violence is a public health and safety crisis that demands a full-force response from every sector, including financial services.

The representative for the 20th Senate District in Brooklyn said credit card companies have the power to track suspicious spending patterns and can use a designated MCC to help save lives.

Richards said gun violence is a crisis that has been tearing apart too many families for far too long.

“We need to think creatively and act aggressively to address this scourge. The credit card companies have their role to play in this and must do their part to help combat gun violence and keep our families safe,” he added.

The Mayor said the creation of a new code would help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, such as unusually large purchases of firearms or ammunition, or purchases from multiple stores, which may be used for criminal purposes.

Credit card companies, such as American Express, MasterCard and Visa, use a four-digit merchant category code to classify businesses by the types of goods and services sold, Adams said, adding that merchant category codes are set by the International Organization on Standardization (ISO).

Adams said unique merchant category codes exist for grocery stores, sporting goods stores, bicycle shops and many other retailers, but not for gun and ammunition stores.

Proposals have been brought before the ISO to create a merchant category code for gun retailers, but American Express, MasterCard and Visa have not supported the notion.

