Cross Roads tax office closed for AC repairs

The Cross Roads Tax Office in St Andrew has once again been forced to close because of a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit.

A release from Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the location will be closed from Wednesday to Friday.

During this time, persons are being advised to visit the Revenue Service Centers located in downtown Kingston and Constant Spring to conduct their usual transactions.

TAJ says staff from the Cross Roads Tax Office have been redeployed to bolster the operations of the other offices.

It explains that the closure at Cross Roads is necessary as the Tax Authority "continues to take the necessary steps to ensure the well-being of its staff and customers, by investigating and correcting a problem stemming from a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit impacting the location."

The office is expected to reopen on Monday, September 5.

Last year, the tax office was also closed due to a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit.

