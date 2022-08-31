Five men listed as wanted in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon have listed five men as wanted.

Being sought are:

1. Twenty-year-old Romaine Murray, otherwise known as 'John Tom', whose last known address is Comfort district, Osbourne Store in Clarendon. He is wanted for wounding with intent. He is known to frequent the communities of Bucknor, Comfort, Milk River, Osbourne Store and Four Paths, all in Clarendon.

2. Twenty-five-year-old Panif Broomfield, otherwise called 'Chang', whose last known address is Buzz Rock, Effortville in Clarendon. He is wanted for shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation.

3. Thirty-six-year-old Othniel Smith whose last known address is Lawson Boulevard, Four Paths in Clarendon. He is wanted for murder. He is said to frequent Four Paths in the parish.

4. Thirty-nine-year-old Steve Francis of Sunset Crescent, Four Paths in Clarendon. He is wanted for murder.

5. Oral Thompson, otherwise called 'Jus Bake' or 'Ronny'. He is wanted for attempted murder. He is known to frequent the parishes of Portland, Clarendon and St James.

The Clarendon Police applaud members of the parish for their continued assistance in helping to keep communities safe.

Investigators believe that their arrest and charge of these five individuals will positively impact the safety of many communities in the parish and are encouraging persons to share information about their whereabouts.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Persons with information that can assist the Police are encouraged to contact the Clarendon Police at 876-986-2208 or 876-986-2529, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB tip line at 811, the police 119 number or the nearest police station.

