Gas prices down $4.50, diesel down $4.50
Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $4.50 to sell for $201.66 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $4.50 to sell for $205.63.
Automotive diesel oil will move up by $4.50 per litre to sell for $238.26.
Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $245.24 per litre following an increase of $4.50.
The price of Kerosene will go up by $4.50 to sell for $216.80.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $2.00 to sell for $67.90, while butane will move up by $1.50 to sell for $76.75 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com