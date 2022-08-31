Holness, other world leaders react to Gorbachev's death

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed condolences following the death of the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

In a Twitter post Wednesday morning, Holness noted that Gorbachev has been internationally recognised for his role in ending the Cold War and building bridges with leaders outside of the Soviet Union.

"I extend condolences to his family and loved ones," Holness said.

Other world leaders on Wednesday saluted Gorbachev, who is seen by many as the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations.

The Associated Press reports that US President Joe Biden praised Gorbachev for being open to democratic changes.

“After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation,” Biden said.

Current German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, praised Gorbachev for paving the way for his country's reunification, though he also pointed out that Gorbachev died at a time when many of his achievements have been destroyed.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “in a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, (Gorbachev's) tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.”

AP says reactions from Russian officials and lawmakers were mixed. They applauded Gorbachev for his part in ending the Cold War but censured him for the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War.

News organisations quoted a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital as saying he died after a long illness. No other details were given.

