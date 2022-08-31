Land capturing, squatting threaten Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

INCREASING INCIDENTS of land capturing and squatting, which have led to a number of unsightly developments in eastern Hanover, are threatening to disrupt the orderly development of the parish, an issue that is a cause for concern for both the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Member of Parliament Dave Brown.

In Hopewell, concerned residents have repeatedly called on the HMC to put a stop to the land capturing taking place on the popular Old Steamer Beach, where unauthorised construction is taking place. The Gleaner was told that cease-and-desist orders were served on some of the persons involved, but they have been ignored.

When contacted, Brown was quite emphatic that he does not support what is taking place along the roadway (in proximity to the Old Steamer Beach), but intimated that he could do very little as the lands in question are privately owned.

“It is really a private issue that is before the court, so there is not much we can do from a government perspective,” explained Brown. “I know that the municipal corporation can intervene, as I am sure building codes are not being adhered to. I can tell you this much, that it is not a good sight.”

Another section of eastern Hanover that is targeted by squatters is just outside the entrance to the Kenilworth HEART Academy, in Sandy Bay, alongside the main thoroughfare leading to the parish capital Lucea.

The Gleaner was told by residents that the Government owns a section of the lands, while other parts are privately owned. The private owners have reportedly taken court action against the squatters and are awaiting the outcome.

CONCERNS

“I wonder what the parish council (municipal corporation) is doing because none of the buildings going up have any plans in place for them, whether it is on private or government lands?” questioned a concerned resident, who was on location when The Gleaner visited one of the areas in question.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently disclosed that the Government will be making a concerted effort to put an end to squatting and the illegal capturing of public lands, especially in places where criminals are seeking to take over and establish control of communities.

Andria Dehaney-Grant, the councillor for the Sandy Bay division in the HMC, said she is currently involved in discussions with the various stakeholders to see how best an amicable resolution can be reached.

“I have spoken to the chief executive officer of the HMC, and we are doing some investigations into the matter,” said Dehaney-Grant. “The HMC has knowledge of what is taking place in the area and some action has been taken, and more will come as time progresses and the investigations are completed.”

