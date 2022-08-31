No breakthrough in probe of senior citizen's murder in Linstead

The police in Linstead, St Catherine, are yet to make a breakthrough in the brazen daylight murder of a senior citizen who has been described as a good Samaritan.

Earl Taylor, otherwise called 'Red Cap', 69-year-old labourer of Wonder Lane in Bog Walk, St Catherine, was killed on Sunday.

"Trust me, he would clean businesses, buy Cash Pot, deposit money, whatever you want he would assist. He was a good Samaritan of the Linstead business community," businessman Delroy Heath said.

Meanwhile, businesswoman, Dorothy Haughton-Stern, said greater emphasis needs to be placed on monitoring motorcyclists.

"The police need to clamp down on the bikers in and around Linstead, as a pure wickedness happening to people by bikers," Haughton-Stern said.

About 10:30 a.m, August 28, Taylor was reportedly taking money to a financial institution when a motorcycle with two men aboard approached him in the vicinity of the Linstead Baptist Church.

The pillion reportedly brandished a handgun and fired shots, hitting Taylor repeatedly.

As he fell, his attackers grabbed the bag containing an undetermined sum of money and escaped.

- Rasbert Turner

