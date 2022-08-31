Overturned truck blocks section of Llandovery main road

The police are advising that a section of the Llandovery main road in St. Ann is now impassable after a delivery truck overturned this morning.

Motorists are being advised they could experience delays along this roadway for the next two to three hours.

The police are urging drivers to be cautious given the poor visibility in the area caused by heavy rainfall.

They say the road surface is also slippery.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.