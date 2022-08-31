Teacher dies on eve of becoming principal

WESTERN BUREAU: The Howard Cooke Primary School in Montego Bay, St James, is now in mourning following news of the death of vice-principal Veronica Headley Jennings, the last of the foundation member of staff when the school officially opened its...

The Howard Cooke Primary School in Montego Bay, St James, is now in mourning following news of the death of vice-principal Veronica Headley Jennings, the last of the foundation member of staff when the school officially opened its doors in 1989.

Ironically, the 60-year-old Headley Jennings died just one day before she was due to take up the reins as principal of the school, a role she was looking forward to with much optimism. She died at hospital on Sunday evening following a period of illness.

David Scott, the outgoing principal at Howard Cooke, told The Gleaner on Monday that he was making the final preparations to pass on the mantle of principal to Headley Jennings, when he got the news of her death. He said her expected elevation to the post was highly anticipated by the staff at the school.

“She should have been taking over tomorrow (August 30), because her tenure should have started on September 1, but I was trying to hand over everything to her tomorrow. At this point we are uncertain where we are going, but we are taking today just to grieve, and then tomorrow we will start looking at what is the next move,” said Scott.

“It is very unfortunate, as she did not even get a chance to sit in the principal’s chair as she had wanted to. We were all preparing for that at our staff meetings, and we were in preparation mode for September morning,” added Scott.

A meeting is to be held soon between the school’s board, the senior members of staff, and representatives from the Ministry of Education to determine what steps to take to fill the void in light of Headley Jennings’ passing.

In sharing his reflection of Headley Jennings, Scott described her as a caring instructor whose life revolved around Howard Cooke Primary School and the school family.

“She was very dedicated to the school, and all that she did revolved around it, so she was practically everything to the school. She was very loved by both her peers and students, and by everyone who passed through her hands. As we say, ‘the navel string is cut here’,” said Scott.

Headley Jennings’ death is the most recent in the education sector in recent months. Many persons have attributed the sharp increase in the number of deaths among teachers to stresses associated with the profession, compounded by underlying medical conditions.

Between May 11 and June 21, some 11 teachers have died. The list includes a principal and three vice-principals. Those deaths have been a source of lingering concern to the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) and was amplified by La Sonja Harrison, the association’s new president, during her inaugural address last week.

“We need to preserve our teachers. Just recently, we had several of our colleagues passing in one month. Stress and other variables undoubtedly contributed to their demise,” Harrison said.

The 11 educators whose deaths were previously reported include:

1. Gregory Williams, lecturer at the Portmore Community College

2. Antoinette Banton-Ellis, principal of Vere Technical High School

3. Ann Marie Johnson Lindo, vice-principal of Duncans All-Age School

4. Carlos Gordon, teacher of One Way Preparatory School

5. Donnalee Wright, teacher, Tarrant High School

6. Amory Tomlinson, teacher at a school in Black River, St Elizabeth

7. Jennifer Gidden, acting principal and vice-principal of Charlemont High School

8. Deloris McFarlane, teacher, Discovery Bay All-Age School

9. Shirley Pinnock, vice-principal, Excelsior Primary and Infant School

10. Yasmin Gordon, teacher, Pleasant Valley Primary and Infant School

11. Everton Annakie, teacher, Denbigh High School