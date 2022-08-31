Two of three cops charged with murder of St Andrew man granted bail

Two of the three policemen implicated in the murder of a St Andrew man in an alleged extortion case were today each granted $1.5 million in the Supreme Court.

Bail was offered with strict conditions.

Attorneys representing police constables Kemar Dennis and Purcell Carter filed an appeal for bail after applications were denied by the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court earlier this morning.

Dennis was represented by Queens Counsel Peter Champagnie, Richard Lynch and Javed Grant, while Carter was represented by Queens Counsel Valerie Neita Robertson and Kimberly Whittaker.

The third policeman Corporal Miguel Ebanks remains in custody, pending his appeals for bail.

All three cops are scheduled to return to the parish court on September 6.

The policemen are being accused of the July 16 shooting death of St Andrew tiler Phillip Wallace.

It is reported that about 10:41 a.m. 49-year-old Wallace of a Green Glide close address in St Andrew was standing in the community when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up.

Three men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire, killing him.

A woman, who is said to be the spouse of the deceased, was also fired at but managed to escape without injury.

The accused cops are alleged to have requested money from Wallace following a raid a few days earlier.

It was reported that they had arrested Wallace for ganja possession.

Reports are that over $100,000 was requested not to prosecute Wallace.

A sum was allegedly received by the rogue cops, who allegedly demanded more.

Wallace subsequently made a report to the Constant Spring police and an investigation was launched into the allegations.

Following investigations, the cops were later arrested and charged.

