Wed | Aug 31, 2022

Watchman killed at bar in Manchester

Published:Wednesday | August 31, 2022 | 8:01 PM
Williams was of a Sedburgh address in Manchester.  -Contributed photo.

A man said to be employed as a watchman was murdered at a bar in Christiana, Manchester on Wednesday. 

The body of 61-year-old Anthony Williams, also known as 'Tony', was found with his hands bound and his mouth gagged.

Williams was of a Sedburgh address in Manchester. 

Police say a slot machine was also stolen from the bar.

More details soon. 

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.