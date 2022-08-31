Watchman killed at bar in Manchester
Published:Wednesday | August 31, 2022 | 8:01 PM
A man said to be employed as a watchman was murdered at a bar in Christiana, Manchester on Wednesday.
The body of 61-year-old Anthony Williams, also known as 'Tony', was found with his hands bound and his mouth gagged.
Williams was of a Sedburgh address in Manchester.
Police say a slot machine was also stolen from the bar.
More details soon.
- Olivia Brown
