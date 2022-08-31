Watchman killed at bar in Manchester

A man said to be employed as a watchman was murdered at a bar in Christiana, Manchester on Wednesday.

The body of 61-year-old Anthony Williams, also known as 'Tony', was found with his hands bound and his mouth gagged.

Williams was of a Sedburgh address in Manchester.

Police say a slot machine was also stolen from the bar.

More details soon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.