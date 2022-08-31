Westmoreland man charged with murder

Twenty-year-old Dimario Campbell, otherwise called 'G-Man', of Old Road, Whithorn, Westmoreland, has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Campbell was charged with the February 28 murder of Lamark Allen, otherwise called 'Happy', a farmer of Logwood district, Whithorn.

The Savanna-la-Mar Police say about 12:10 p.m., Allen was at his gate when he was approached by Campbell and another man who had a brief discussion with him.

The men then opened gunfire at Allen and he ran.

He was chased and shot multiple times before collapsing. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell turned himself in to the police on August 24 and was subsequently charged.

