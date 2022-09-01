20 new JPs commissioned for Portland

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, has urged newly-installed justices of the peace in Portland to discharge their duties with pride and dignity.

Chuck charged that JPs play an important role in the society and this responsibility must be respected.

Noting that some JPs have acted below the required standards, he implored the new persons to operate in a way that upholds their credibility and integrity.

The 20 new JPs were commissioned by Custos of Portland, Lincoln Thaxter, at a ceremony today at the Port Antonio High School.

Thaxter commended the new JPs for accepting the invitation to serve in a voluntary capacity, stating that they will make a difference in the lives of community members.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.