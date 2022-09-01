Bulgins back home, preparing for burial of brothers who drowned

The Bulgin family, headed by Keith and Jacqueline Bulgin, are back home on the island after they went to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, United States to claim the bodies of their sons – Tavaris, 26 and Tavaughn, 21 – who died in a drowning accident on Sunday, August 14.

Tavaris' body was recovered on Monday, August 15, and his brother's four days later, following a daredevil jump from the Jaws Bridge in that State.

The bridge is officially named American Legion Memorial Bridge but is known locally as Jaws Bridge because of its appearance in the 1975 movie Jaws. People jump from the structure into the waters below daily, despite warning signs saying that the practice is prohibited because of the inherent danger.

The Bulgin brothers – the middle children of four siblings – were on seasonal employment at Norman's restaurant in the town of Oak Bluffs in Martha's Vineyard. They reportedly left work with a group of co-workers on the night of August 14 and headed for the bridge, which is a famous tourist attraction.

Four persons reportedly jumped into the waters at about 11 p.m. and got into difficulties. Two were rescued, but the Bulgin brothers disappeared from sight.

Spokesperson for the family, Bishop Rhoan Parkins, confirmed today that the family is back with the bodies of the brothers.

“There is now the business of the burial to be done, and much consideration is being given to that as we speak. As you would imagine, the family is going through a difficult time right now,” he shared with The Gleaner, informing that further details will be revealed at a later date.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

