CCTV for six schools in new academic year

The Education Ministry is to spend $15 million to install closed-circuit security television (CCTV) cameras in six schools over the upcoming academic year which starts on September 5.

It is aimed at boosting the ministry's push to improve safety and security in schools.

Education Minister Fayval Williams said other initiatives such as random searches that started in the last school year will continue.

Williams said all high schools were equipped with metal detectors.

“We continue to implore our principals our teachers and administrators to heighten their awareness and increase their vigilance,” she said.

She was speaking Thursday afternoon at a back-to-school press briefing.

The CCTV cameras are slated for Papine High School in St Andrew, Denham Town High School in Kingston, Grange Hill High School in Westmoreland, Hopewell High School in Hanover, Oracabessa High School in St Mary and Eltham High School in St Catherine.

The ministry has also increased the number of guidance counsellors by 98 to 1016 individuals.

Some 129 deans of discipline are also employed across the school system.

“We will continue to have a team of psychologists and agencies that provide guidance for our students those who may be coming back into the face-to-face environment and will need some increase socialization and some increased behavioural management,” Williams said.

