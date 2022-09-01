Corporate Hands | ARC Manufacturing chimes in to restore classrooms

Antoinette Bernard, human resources manager at ARC Manufacturing Limited, paints a section of a classroom at the Haile Selassie High School recently. The initiative, which was executed under the ‘Paint Every Classroom’ project, included the restoration of grade-nine classrooms, as well as the donation of paints and other supplies in preparation for the new academic year. This is one of several projects ARC Manufacturing has undertaken to support the needs of residents from the surrounding communities in which it operates.