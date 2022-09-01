Corporate Hands | NCB Foundation aids in back-to-school preparations

As students get ready to return to school in September, NCB Foundation, in partnership with Boulevard SuperCentre, held their annual Boulevard SuperCentre back-to-school treat on August 20. The event was aimed at helping needy students from the surrounding communities get school supplies. Over $100,000 was gifted to students in preparation for the upcoming school year. Marvet Stephenson (left) is the proud recipient of $20,000 for back-to-school supplies for her daughter, which NCB Financial Centre Manager Maxine McKenzie presented at the event.