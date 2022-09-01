Corporate Hands | Petrojam continues support for PEP students

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz (fourth left), presents awards to this year’s Petrojam scholars who have performed outstandingly in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams. They are (from left) Greenwich Primary’s Javonne Wong, who will be attending Kingston Technical High School and Tasheka Williams, who will be attending Meadowbrook High School. From St Andrew Primary are Adrianna Whittingham, who heads to Excelsior High School, and Robert Reynolds, who will be attending St Andrew Technical High School. The awards ceremony was held at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation Incubator and Resource Centre in Kingston on August 25.