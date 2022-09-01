High-achieving PEP students awarded in southern St James

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE PARENTS of two children from St James Southern who excelled academically in the last school year, will have one less back-to-school burden to face, as their children were presented with new laptops by Member of Parliament Homer Davis, with assistance from the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Demar Hines and Nekorah Grey were the top-performing boy and girl, respectively, from the constituency in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Hines, a 12-year-old student of the Vaughnsfield Primary School, and Grey, an 11-year-old student at Anchovy Primary School, were gifted with the devices for emerging as the top performers among the over 500 students from the constituency who sat the PEP examinations.

In addition to the laptops, Hines and Grey were each presented with $10,000 in cash, and an additional $10,000 in book vouchers, which came from Davis’ education support fund for the constituency.

Mellisa Willoughby, the mother of Demar Hines, was naturally elated that she would not have to foot the cost of buying a laptop for her son, which was one of the expensive items on the list of things she had to purchase.

“It is really amazing to see him being rewarded for his performance with this laptop,” said Willoughby. “This was among the priority items I was making plans to purchase for him to go back to school, but now I don’t have to because his work has earned him one.”

Like his mother, Demar was quite delighted with the gift of a laptop, saying it will help to cut the back-to-school expenses facing his mother and help him to perform better.

“This laptop will surely help me to perform my work better and help my mother. Getting this laptop will mean that she will not have to spend money on getting one for me,” said the brilliant boy, who will be attending Herbert Morrison Technical High School.

Demiesha Henry, Nekora’s mother, was overwhelmed and relieved that the laptop, which she had planned to purchase along with other back-to-school items, can now be taken off her list, thanks to her daughter’s exceptional performance, and the generosity of Davis and the USF.

“I know she will continue to do well, so getting a laptop means so much for us. I don’t have to be stressing about this part of it,” said Henry. “I am very thankful.”

An additional 108 students, who also did well in the PEP examinations, were recognised and awarded for their excellence with the St James Southern High Achievers Award at the special ceremony to reward the students.

“I want people to start watching your profiles now, because I know that you will be reaching far in your pursuit of greatness. I have absolutely no doubt,” Davis stated as he lauded the students for their excellent academic performances.

