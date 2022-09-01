Jamaican escapee in Bahamas captured

A Jamaican detainee who escaped custody in the Bahamas has been captured.

The police report that Winston Walker was apprehended early this morning in the area of Sea Breeze Lane after responding to a call that a prowler was on a property.

Walker escaped from the detention facility at Fox Hill Road on Wednesday.

The Jamaican is in custody on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

The police thanked the public for their assistance in the case.

