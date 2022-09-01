Jamaica's monkeypox cases rise to seven

Jamaica has recorded two more cases of the monkeypox virus, pushing the island's tally to seven.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the additional cases were detected on Wednesday.

“There is no evidence to suggest to this point that they were imported cases but it is an indication that the virus is out there and more people are being exposed to it,” he said.

Earlier today, Tufton indicated that the first set of vaccines to treat the monkeypox disease is expected to arrive in Jamaica this month.

Five facts about Monkeypox

* Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

* Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.

* Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

* Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

* Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Source: World Health Organization

