JPS warns against electricity theft following electrocution of Manchester boy

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is appealing to persons to desist from stealing electricity and putting children's lives in danger.

The appeal comes against the electrocution of 11-year-old Ricardo Richards in Manchester on Monday.

Preliminary reports, according to JPS, are that the young boy was electrocuted when he come in contact with illegal wires running along the ground, providing electricity to nearby premises.

He was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

The JPS says it is saddened by this tragic incident and extended condolences to the boy's family and community.

The company is again appealing to persons to get their electricity supply legally as it says the dangerous crime of electricity theft can result in loss of life and property.

