KSAMC to hire own contractor to remove waste in Corporate Area

THE KINGSTON and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is finalising a contract to hire a private waste management operator to remove garbage in the Corporate Area.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams said under the arrangement, the operator will “roam the streets” and ensure that specific areas are regularly cleared of waste.

Addressing the KSAMC’s annual shelter management conference on August 25 at the Scout Association of Jamaica headquarters in St Andrew, the mayor said this development will ensure that public spaces are kept clean.

He noted that the issue of garbage collection is getting the attention of the Government, and regular pick-up will be improved.

Williams pointed out that while the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is addressing improper disposal and infrequent collections, the KSAMC is playing its part in mobilising funds and expertise to help tackle the problem.

He also reported that a trapping and extracting system is now in place at four gullies to prevent plastics from entering the Kingston Harbour, and this will be expanded to the eight additional gullies.

Under the partnership involving the KSAMC, GraceKennedy Foundation, and others, interceptor barriers have been placed where the gullies empty into the harbour, which trap and remove plastic bottles, Styrofoam containers, bagged waste, and large household appliances.

The system is most effective during wet months, when rainwater pushes debris down the gullies. The interceptor barriers will remain in place throughout the year.

JIS