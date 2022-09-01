October 1 funeral for Scot Bamburry

The funeral for Kingston Wharves Stevedore Scot Bamburry will be held on Saturday, October 1 at the Shingle Hut New Testament Church of God in Wood Hall, Clarendon.

Bamburry's story was featured in the Jamaica STAR in May, where he shared his frustration in not being able to secure a job in the field in which he was trained at the Caribbean Maritime University.

He graduated with a diploma in international shipping and logistics in 2008.

Not long after the story was published, he secured his dream job.

However, the dream became a nightmare for the 38-year-old when he fell overboard while working on a cargo ship at the wharf at Berth 8 of the Port of Kingston in July.

Robin Robinson, one of Bamburry's brothers in Canada, shared that the autopsy revealed “death by drowning”.

The wake will be held on Thursday, September 29 in the community.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

