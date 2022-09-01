Pipeline break impacting water supply to some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the water disruption being experienced in the New Kingston and Mountain View areas of St Andrew is due to a break along its pipeline network.

Based on the extreme depth of the existing pipeline, the NWC says its team had to do extensive excavation work.

The commission says a full assessment of the damage has now been completed, with only partial repairs being possible until customised fabrications are prepared for the final works.

Based on this situation, water supply to customers is now being temporarily restored with plans to schedule a new date for the completion of the replacement works.

In addition, Argyle Road in New Kingston has been temporarily closed to regular traffic.

The NWC says it will provide a further update within 24 -36 hours on the revised timelines for the additional repair work.

It is seeking to assure customers that every effort is being made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

