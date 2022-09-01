PNP urges Government to stand up for farm workers, replace Minister Samuda 

The People's National Party (PNP) is expressing outrage at what it calls “the gross, degrading and inhumane treatment that our Jamaican brothers and sisters have been enduring on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers' Programme (SAWP) in Canada”.

The PNP is also calling on Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, to act in accordance with his portfolio or resign.

In August, Jamaican farm workers in Canada wrote to the Government in an open letter, outlining the “slave-like conditions” under which they are forced to work and presented videos and voice notes depicting those conditions.

This comes on the heels of a landmark case, where the court awarded compensation to other farm workers for the abuse of their rights by their employers and the Canadian Police.

“The party notes that the Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honourable Karl Samuda, recently went on a tour of some of the farms in Canada, yet did not find anything that jumped out at him in terms of ill-treatment, and would like to remind the Government that this is not unusual in those circumstances,” the PNP said in a press release today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are not certain what the minister expected to find on his cursory and official visit. We believe the Government ought to engage a special investigative team that has the necessary skills and training to embark on a fact finding mission on behalf of our Jamaican citizens.

“Though not uncharacteristic, the cavalier statements made by Minister Samuda were insensitive and disrespectful to the Jamaican farm workers in Canada. The PNP is extremely disappointed by the minister's approach and notes with disdain the silence of the Prime Minister on the matter.”

In a statement this morning, Opposition Spokesperson on Labour and Social Security, Dr. Angela Brown Burke said, “We expect the Jamaican Government to stand in defence of its workers at home and abroad. The least that is required under the circumstances is a proper investigation of the allegations”.

“At this point, it is clear that the interest of our workers is of no importance to the minister who has always operated with indisposition towards the office which he holds. If Minister Samuda is unwilling to act in the best interest of our citizens, he should resign,” said Dr. Brown Burke.

Dr. Brown Burke expressed, “The workers' pleas are totally understandable. They seek reasonable protection, acceptable working and living conditions, a safe and secure mechanism to report issues, assurance of independent investigations and a pathway to citizenship as a way of protecting their rights as workers”.

She noted further that while it is important to maintain good bilateral relationships, it is equally important to protect the citizens and ensure that they are treated with dignity and respect.

The Seasonal Agricultural Workers' Programme has allowed many Jamaicans to improve their quality of life since its inception. However, the arrangements now prevailing under the programme are less than desirable. “As a result, the liaison service which was introduced to protect our workers from abuse no longer enjoys the confidence of the workers,” said Dr. Brown Burke.

The PNP said it is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to replace Minister Samuda, launch an immediate investigation and begin discussions with the Canadian authorities to guarantee the minimum acceptable working conditions and rights for Jamaican farm workers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.